City
Home > City

Carson’s To Host Annual Cut For A Cure Events At Local Stores Sunday, Oct.5


Chicago Defender Staff

Posted October 3, 2014
1 reads
Leave a comment
large_carson

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Carson’s will be hosting its annual Cut for a Cure events at participating store salons Sunday, Oct. 5.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to receive beauty treatments, including mini facials, manicures, pedicures, waxing, haircuts, and highlights. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to local cancer centers to support breast cancer research.

Below is a list of Carson’s stores that will be participating in Cut for a Cure:

 

vcsPRAsset_674_129490_30e3cfed-38c6-4fe8-a81b-a0220c764ebb_0

annual , Carson's , Chicago , Cut For A Cure , events , host , Oct.5 , stores , sunday

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Carson’s To Host Annual Cut For A Cure Events At Local Stores Sunday, Oct.5

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now