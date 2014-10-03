Carson’s To Host Annual Cut For A Cure Events At Local Stores Sunday, Oct.5

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Carson’s will be hosting its annual Cut for a Cure events at participating store salons Sunday, Oct. 5.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to receive beauty treatments, including mini facials, manicures, pedicures, waxing, haircuts, and highlights. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to local cancer centers to support breast cancer research.

Below is a list of Carson’s stores that will be participating in Cut for a Cure:

