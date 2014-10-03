Nation
Bogus Congressman Said To Get Backstage At Obama Event [VIDEO]


NewsOne Staff

Posted October 3, 2014
According to Bloomberg.com, an unidentified man posing as a member of Congress made it into a secure area backstage during President Barack Obama’s appearance at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Dinner.

Visit Bloomberg.com for more details about this security breach.

