Business
Home > Business

Are You A “Royalton”? Diversity Affluence’s Founder Explains [VIDEO]


NewsOne Staff

Posted October 3, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4230741″]
If you are an affluent and influential person of color, then you might be a “Royalton.” So explains Andrea Hoffman, founder and CEO of Diversity Affluence in Hamburg, N.J. In the clip above, Hoffman goes into further detail about “Royaltons” and the reasons she started a marketing and business development agency that focuses on diverse consumers.

RELATED STORIES:  

Diversity Affluence Brunch Celebrates Black Technology Leaders

Van Jones On How To Be “An Owner, Not Just a Consumer” [VIDEO]

 

Andrea Hoffman , diversity , Diversity Afflluence , exclusive video , NewsOne , Royaltons

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Are You A “Royalton”? Diversity Affluence’s Founder Explains [VIDEO]

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now