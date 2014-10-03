Are You A “Royalton”? Diversity Affluence’s Founder Explains [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230741″]

If you are an affluent and influential person of color, then you might be a “Royalton.” So explains Andrea Hoffman, founder and CEO of Diversity Affluence in Hamburg, N.J. In the clip above, Hoffman goes into further detail about “Royaltons” and the reasons she started a marketing and business development agency that focuses on diverse consumers.

