Michael Brown's Father Opens Up In An Emotional Interview [VIDEO]


NewsOne Now

Posted October 2, 2014
Michael Brown, Sr.  and his cousin, Ty Pruit, spoke with Roland Martin during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference about the death of Michael Brown, Jr. and the case against Ferguson police officer, Darren Wilson. Listen to their entire conversation below.

