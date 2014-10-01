Entertainment
Laurence Fishburne On Samuel L. Jackson Getting Mistaken For Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


Posted October 1, 2014
James Fortune talks with Laurence Fishburne about his new show, “Black-Ish,” and on what he thought about Samuel L. Jackson being mistaken for Lawrence Fishburne on television! Click on the audio player to hear the exclusive interview.

