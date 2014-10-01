Ebola Hits The United States, Are You At Risk?

Dr. Seema Yasmin spoke with Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Joia Jefferson Nuri, Paris Dennard and Kim Keenan) about the first Ebola case diagnosed in the United States. Dr. Yasmin explained how the deadly disease is spread, what the potential risks are and if an epidemic is imminent in America. Listen to their entire conversation below.

