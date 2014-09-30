Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Voter Suppression Update


NewsOne Now

Posted September 30, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ohio State Rep. Alicia Reece joined Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Lauren Victoria Burke, Kevin Martin and Michelle Hudgins) to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to delay early voting in Ohio.

On Monday, the high court granted an emergency plea to delay the start of early voting one day before it was supposed to begin. Polls in Ohio will now open one week later. The court’s decision may have ramifications in  North Carolina, Arkansas and Texas. Listen to Martin and the panel’s entire conversation about the most recent attempt to suppress the African American vote.

[anvplayer video=”4230723″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

early voting , Kevin Martin , Lauren Victoria Burke , Michelle Hudgins , NewsOne , newsone now , Ohio State Rep. Alicia Reece , Roland Martin , Supreme Court , Voter Suppression

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now