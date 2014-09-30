Anita Baker Sued By Lawyer

DETROIT — A lawyer who represented Anita Baker (pictured) against allegations that she failed to pay for work done on her Detroit-area home is suing the singer, saying she owes him money.

Jamal Hamood filed a $150,000 lawsuit against Baker on Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

It was Hamood who earlier this year said Baker was wrongly accused by a company that says the Grammy-winning vocalist owes it $15,000.

Now, Hamood tells WXYZ-TV that Baker owes him for more than a year of work. According to Hamood, Baker owes him nearly $69,000 for salary, travel, and other expenses.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with a representative of Baker’s record label. She does not have a listed telephone number.

A status conference on the lawsuit is scheduled for Jan. 2.