Actress Edwina Findley From Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You is Wrong”

Actress Edwina Findley appeared on “NewsOne Now” Tuesday to dish on Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You Is Wrong.” The series premiere of Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You is Wrong” was the most-watched series debut in OWN history. During her appearance on “NewsOne Now,” Findley talked with Roland Martin about her Abundant Life U organization. Abundant Life U provides life and career coaching for “Up and Coming” artists in the entertainment industry. Listen to to their entire conversation below.

