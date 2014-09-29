Obama Says the Economy Thriving, What Do You Think?

This weekend at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Dinner and on CBS’s 60 “Minutes,” President Barack Obama touted the economic recovery in the United States.

Monday on “NewsOne Now,” Roland Martin, Danielle Belton, Communications Strategist; Hughey Newsome from Project 21 and Yesha Callahan, Grapevine Editor and Staff Writer for The Root.com discussed the growth of the economy and how the economic recovery has missed many in the African American community. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230729″]

