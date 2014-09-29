After Her CBCF Award, VIPs Pay Tribute To Cathy Hughes

Friends, family and members of the Congressional Black Caucus all came out on Sept. 27 in Washington, D.C. to pay tribute to Radio One’s founder Catherine L. Hughes and congratulate her on receiving the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s highest award: the Chairman’s Award.

She accepted the honor during the CBCF’s Phoenix Awards gala, at which President Barack Obama gave the keynote address. Among those who paid tribute to Mrs. Hughes were Rep. Chaka Fattah, Michael Eric Dyson, Susan Taylor, James Fortune and Rep. Joyce Beatty.

See the video tribute to Ms. Hughes below:

[anvplayer video=”4230730″]

