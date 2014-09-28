Is NeNe Leakes Joining E!’s ‘Fashion Police’?

NeNe Leakes may have already lined up a new long-term gig before her final season on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

There are whispers that NeNe may be taking over for Joan Rivers when “Fashion Police” returns next year. All of the attitude and shade she’s famously been serving up over the years on Bravo must have captured the attention of someone over at E! because PerezHilton.com reports that the network is considering her to take over for Joan Rivers!

Out of the field of possible replacements for Joan, who passed away earlier this month, NeNe is said to be at the top of the list. This could be for a few reasons: NeNe’s fashion line has sold very well for HSN, so she clearly knows a thing or two about fashion. She’s also got the best one-liners on “RHOA,” so she may have a shot at delivering some of the snark that “Fashion Police” would need.

The other reason that NeNe may be favored for a spot on the show is because she’s Black. According to RadarOnline.com, E! may be looking to make the show a little more diverse. Those factors could make her some stiff competition for Kathy Griffin, who is supposedly also in the running to take over for Joan.

Could you honestly imagine NeNe stepping in for Joan, beauties? If she gets the gig, I’ll definitely be tuning in. That is if there is there is still a show to watch. The remaining cast members haven’t been terribly in favor of “Fashion Police” making a return this January.

