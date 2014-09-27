Atlanta Hawks Finally Meet with Civil Rights Groups Over Racist Remarks

The embattled Atlanta Hawks brass finally carved out some time to meet with local civil rights groups to discuss the controversies that caused the team to implode over the summer.

To recap, the owner of the Hawks (above) agreed to sell the team after emails attributed to him denigrated the overwhelmingly black fan base. Afterward, it was revealed that General Manager Danny Ferry used racially disparaging remarks to describe the personality of prized free agent Loul Deng, saying he had some “African in him.”

According to WSB-TV, the Hawks brass met with 12 civil rights leaders for two hours after trying for two weeks to have a conversation that centers around the aforementioned comments made by upper management

After the meeting, the Rev. Markel Hutchins said, “We had a good and productive conversation and excellent dialogue and we had an agreement that we would speak via a joint news release.”

That news alert released by the Hawks organization said, “It was an extremely productive conversation and we are committed to working together moving forward.”

Neither side would release any more information about their two-hour meeting.

Mayor Kasim Reed, currently in New York and unable to attend this meeting, reportedly met NBA commissioner about any new possible owners for the Hawks, is desperate to keep the franchise in the city in light of the city losing the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball to suburban Cobb County.

