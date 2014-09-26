Viola Davis Answers ‘New York Times’ Calling Her Ugly

Most urbanites think that Viola Davis is adorable, attractive as well as a supremely talented actress — all the things that the New York Times believes otherwise.

The “How to Get Away with Murder” lead star dropped in on “The View” to denounce the NYT article that euphemistically called her “ugly.”

While championing show producer Shonda Rhimes for casting her in a role that allowed her to be “sexy, mysterious and complicated”, Viola had some interesting views about beauty and Hollywood standards.

Check out how Davis responds to the “classically not beautiful” the Times attached to Davis.

