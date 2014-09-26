Entertainment
AG Eric Holder: There Remains A Great Deal That Needs To Be Done [VIDEO]


NewsOne Now

Posted September 26, 2014
Attorney General Eric Holder delivered his first remarks after announcing his official resignation on Thursday in an emotion press conference with Pres. Barack Obama. During his address to the Congressional Black Caucus, Holder thanked the CBC for their support, explained that he is still the current Attorney General of the United States. Holder went on to say there is still more work to be done and that he has no plans on slowing down.

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Lauren Victoria Burke, J Hogan Gidley, Dr. Jason Johnson, Pierre Thomas, Rep. James Clyburn and Barbara Arnwine) shared their views on Holder tenure as Attorney General and discussed his legacy. Listen to their conversation below.

