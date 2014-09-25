Grand Jury Decides Not To Indict Police Officers In John Crawford Murder

An Ohio grand jury has decided not to indict the police officers who killed John Crawford after an inflammatory 911 call claimed Crawford was loading and waiving a gun in a Walmart store.

On Thursday, Roland Martin, If-e Ike, Paul Butler, Glenn Ivey, James Hayes and Kim Keenan discussed the case, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine not aggressively prosecuting the case and break down the surveillance video of the shooting incident. Listen to their conversation below.

If you are interested in expressing your displeasure with the grand jury’s ruling, and want to demand a second grand jury be impaneled, call the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 800-282-0515 or or 614-466-4986.

