‘Black-ish’ Creator Talks New ABC Series


NewsOne Now

Posted September 24, 2014
Are you concerned that your kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews won’t have the same Black experience growing up as you did? ABC’s new sitcom, “Black-ish” is about a family whose father is struggling with just that. Andre (Anthony Anderson) tries to ensure that his children have a sense of cultural identity while growing up in a white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

“Black-ish,” starring Lawrence Fishburne, Tracee Ellis and Anthony Anderson, debuts Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Roland Martin talks with Kenya Barris, creator of the ABC sitcom on “NewsOne Now.” Listen to their entire conversation below.

