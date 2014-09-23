Entertainment
WealthyU: Don’t Make A Man Your Financial Plan


NewsOne Now

Posted September 23, 2014
Domestic violence can be broken down into four different types of abuses: emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical abuse and financial abuse.

Financial guru Deborah Owens discusses the realities of financial abuse, explains why women should be financially independent and why a man should never be a woman’s financial plan during this week’s installment of WealthyU. Owens and “NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin also break down a list of personal financial pitfalls that everyone should avoid. Listen to their informative conversation below.

 

[anvplayer video=”4230748″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

 

