Author Zane On Her Latest Book And New Film, ‘Addicted’ [VIDEO]

Author Zane joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to dish on her new film, “Addicted,” starring Kat Graham, Boris Kodjoe, Tasha Smith and Tyson Beckford. She also talks about her new stage play touring the country, and latest book, “The Other Side of the Pillow.” Plus, singer Jennifer Holliday joined in on the conversation. “Addicted” premieres in theaters October 10th, 2014. Listen to their entire conversation below.

