What’s Up With Security Breaches At The White House?


NewsOne Now

Posted September 22, 2014
A man jumped over the fence of the White House on Friday and made it through the North Portico doors before officers stopped him. Another man tried to access the White House on Saturday.

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel (Avis Jones-DeWeever, George Curry and Staci Johnson) discuss the latest security breach at the White House. Should we be concerned with President Obama and the First Family’s safety?

