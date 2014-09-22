Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s Why You Should Own A Bike


NewsOne Now

Posted September 22, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Did you know that cycling is good for your waistline, can extend your lifespan, is good for your mental health and good for your immune system?

Danielle Ricks and Allyson Criner Brown from Black Women Bike  joined Roland Martin Monday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the health benefits of cycling for this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win! Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230754″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

 

#FitLiveWin , Allyson Criner Brown , Black Women Bike , Cycling , Danielle Ricks , health benefits of cycling , Immune System , mental health , newsone now , Roland Martin

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now