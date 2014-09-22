Civil Rights Leaders Demand Apology From Daniele Watts For Using Race Card

Civil Rights leaders are demanding an apology from Daniele Watts (pictured right) after her recent detainment, the New York Daily News reports.

Witnesses called police September 14th, alleging Watts was engaged in a lewd act with celebrity chef husband Brian Lucas (pictured) in their car in Los Angeles. When an officer arrived to investigate, Watts went into a tirade about how she was detained because she was making out with her White husband.

However, TMZ released pictures showing Watts straddling Lucas soon after, lending credence to witnesses’ claims. One witness who spoke with TMZ said Watts’ breasts were exposed and she was grinding atop her husband.

This “evidence” is why leaders are demanding an apology.

“Civil rights leaders in Los Angeles are demanding that she apologize to the officers and community because when she made the allegations of racial profiling, which we take extremely seriously, we were in the forefront of speaking up for her,” said Najee Ali, president of Project Islamic Hope.

Watts’ actions took attention away from real racial issues, according to renowned media critic Earl Ofari Hutchinson.

“I was one that was very outspoken about it,” Hutchinson, who initially supported Watts, recently told reporters. “We take racial profiling very seriously. It’s not a play thing. It’s not trivial.”

The leaders may have to wait a while. Watts has refused to apologize for the incident. She also maintains that she didn’t have to present the officer with ID.

“It is a constitutional right that we do not have to present ID to any member of law enforcement unless we are being charged with a crime,” the actress said in a recent statement via publicist.

