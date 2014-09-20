Roger Goodell Admits He ‘Made A Mistake’ In Ray Rice Case

Roger Goodell now admits that he’s dropped the ball on a huge issue in the NFL.

The NFL commissioner held a press conference Friday, When he announced that the league would be making some major changes to its policy on personal conduct. Over the summer, the NFL stiffened its policy on domestic violence, and this was in response to the outrage over how light the initial punishment in Ray Rice’s case was.

The New York Times reports that he revealed during the last-minute media gathering yesterday that even he had to balk at how easy Ray initially got off, and he feels he could have done better in that situation. “I am not satisfied with the way we handled it,” Roger told reporters. “I made a mistake. I am not satisfied with the process we went through. I am not satisfied with the conclusion.”

MUST READ: The Internet Photoshops A COVERGIRL Ad In Protest Of Domestic Violence In The NFL

Many have called for Roger to step down from his position as commissioner in the wake of Ray’s case, and it eventually sparked a social media campaign with the hashtag #GoodellMustGo. His detractors will be disappointed to hear that he has no plans to give up his position, and his bosses in the league support his decision to stay.

“I have not,” he said when asked whether he’d considered resigning. “I am focused on doing my job, and doing it to the best of my abilities. I understand when people are critical of your performance, but we have a lot of work to do. That’s my focus.”

WATCH NOW: Ne-Yo Tells Whether Ray Rice Should Get a Second Chance

[anvplayer video=”4281220″]

READ MORE:

We Thought This Ray Rice Inspired Makeup Tutorial Was Going To Be Awful, But It’s Surprisingly Brilliant [VIDEO]

How Many More Free Passes For Domestic Violence Will We Give Men Of Power? [OPINION]