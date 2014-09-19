Entertainment
What Iyanla Learned From the Upcoming Season of ‘Fix My Life’


Iyanla Vanzant  joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk about season 3 of OWN TV’s “Iyanla: Fix My Life.” During her appearance on “NewsOne Now.” Vanzant highlighted the three part conversation with a young man who fathered 34 children with 17 different women. Vanzant also details important lessons she learned from the new season of “Fix My Life.” Listen to their entire conversation below.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

 

