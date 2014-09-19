Uncovering The Business Of Black Beauty Supply [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Black beauty supply industry rakes in billions of dollars every year, but African Americans only own a fraction of the businesses within in industry. According to the Beauty Supply Institute, the beauty supply industry generates $15 billion per year, 96% of the customers are Black and less than 3% of ownership within the industry is Black.

Roland Martin talks with filmmaker, Aron Ranen; Devin Robinson, founder of the Beauty Supply Institute; Princess Hill and Kelly Williams co-owners of Ambiance Beauty Supply about how African Americans are being locked out of the beauty supply industry. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230758″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Watch Aron Ranen’s documentary on the Black beauty supply industry titled, “Black Hair.”