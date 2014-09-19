Discussing The Media’s Anti-Black Bias

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel, featuring Dr. Jeff Gardere, Corey Dade, Danielle Belton and Peniel Joseph, break down the media’s selective bias against African Americans.

News organizations are painting members of the Black community in an unflattering light, giving the rest of America and the world the impression that people of African decent are the only ones who are involved in certain behavior. Listen to their entire conversation below.

[anvplayer video=”4230757″]

