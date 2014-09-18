News
Home > News

NFL Players In Trouble With The Law [VIDEO]


NewsOne Staff

Posted September 18, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4230759″]
It has been a rough year for the National Football League. A number of NFL stars are engulfed in legal problems stemming from child abuse accusations, domestic violence charges and aggravated assault allegations, all in the midst of Aaron Hernandez’s murder trial.

NewsOne takes a quick look at some of the legal woes and criminal charges plaguing NFL players.

To review the complete list of NFL players who are caught up in legal trouble visit CBS News

aggravated assault , Arron Hernandez , Child Abuse , Domestic Violence , exclusive video , national football league , NewsOne , NFL

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now