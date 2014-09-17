Queen Latifah: ‘Strong, Positive Black Men Have Been A Big Influence On Who I Am’ [EXCLUSIVE]

“The Queen Latifah Show” returned for a second season on September 15, 2014! Since season one, Queen has welcomed plenty of Hollywood’s biggest stars and entertainment legends and inspiring heroes from all around the world to her stage. This season she’s boasting guests like Denzel Washington, Mo’ne Davis, Toni Braxton and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

#TeamBeautiful got the chance to chat with the Queen (ok, so it was a conference call) about her second season and we were very surprised at her candidness. She opened up about not only who she wants on the show this season but also her disdain for the way Black people are portrayed in the media, the lack of Black men on TV and even spilled the beans on what legendary singer she’s going to be playing in a biopic! It was like we were talking to Dana Owens. “This show is truly the embodiment of my journey. Nothing makes me happier than to have the opportunity to share my experience with others and give people a chance to realize their dreams,” she said.

On Her Dream Guests For This Season:

I still want to have the President, still want to have Beyoncé, still want Jay Z, you know, still want Jesus. But, you know, that’s up to God. [laughs]

On The Topics She Will Cover This Season:

We’re going to cover a lot of topics and really it’s about having a lot of fun, dealing with whatever topics are important to people. I think one of the things we were able to do last year that I think we’ll take even one-step further, is our panel discussions. Bring in really interesting women to share discussions about things that are relevant.

Whether it’s, you know, the minimum wage or whether it’s equal pay for women, or whether it’s hot topics going on in society right now. Things happening in Missouri or, you know, things that are important to us.

Whatever is important, that’s what we’re going to deal with. I’ve never really been afraid to tackle any subject in my whole career. I mean, I have built a career being able to do that, being able to step into these different zones and hopefully do them in a way that is respectful to everyone. That’s something we want to be able to do again this year that we’re already working on.

On The Lack Of Diversity On TV:

I absolutely think that we could get more diverse in television, period, particularly with African American men. I’d like to see more brothers on TV personally. But, I think it is what it is to some degree. And, we have to take it one-step at a time to create the right vehicle for people to shine.

I think we just need to work with each other and look at different avenues in that there’s so many ways to tackle the media these days. There are so many different ways to create shows, other than just thinking about, okay late night, all right, daytime. Well, what about something online?

We have those opportunities now. We don’t have to just go one way with it. So, I think it’s important for us to just keep working with one another and other people and trying to create those vehicles for the talent that is out there that hasn’t been shown as much as they need too.

