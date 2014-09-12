It’s A Fact: 21 Things You Didn’t Know About Idris Elba [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218578″]

Idris Elba is truly an intriguing man–and not just for his looks (although that is more than enough to snag our attention).

There are lots of little interesting things about the No Good Deed actor that we compiled in the video above. For example: Did you know that Idris Elba once worked for Diddy?! Find out a few more fun facts in the vide above!

READ MORE:

Idris Elba is truly an intriguing man, and not just for his looks (although that is more than enough to snag our attention).

REVIEW: Idris Elba Directed K. Michelle’s Musical ‘Rebellious Soul,’ But Is It Worth The Hype?

It’s Time For A Cold Shower: Idris Elba Says His ‘Package’ Picture Wasn’t What It Appeared To Be