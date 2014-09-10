Entertainment
Fantasia The Rock Soul Queen

Fantasia the Grammy Award winning singer talks faith, family and fun in this exclusive “NewsOne Now” interview. During her chat with “NewsOne Now,” Fantasia also explained how she has fused rock and soul into her musical stylings. Listen to her entire interview below.

Be sure to listen to "NewsOne Now" with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

 

