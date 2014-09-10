Fantasia The Rock Soul Queen

Fantasia the Grammy Award winning singer talks faith, family and fun in this exclusive “NewsOne Now” interview. During her chat with “NewsOne Now,” Fantasia also explained how she has fused rock and soul into her musical stylings. Listen to her entire interview below.

