[VIDEO] Black Women Face Grim Unemployment Statistics

Unemployment rates are falling for almost everyone in America, but remain exceptionally high for Black women. According to Labor Department statistics gathered by IBTimes.com, nearly 10.6 percent of adult African-American women above 20 are unemployed. This shameful statistic has remained unchanged since last year.

Between June 2009 and June 2011, Black women lost 258,000 jobs while Black men gained 127,000 jobs. The National Women’s Law Center reported in 2009 that African American women make up 12.5 percent of all women workers in the U.S. but account for more than 42 percent of jobs lost by all women.

