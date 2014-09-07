Russell Westbrook Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend

This is Love & Basketball in real life.

Actually, they’ve been in love for quite some time now, but now it’s on another level that Oklahoma City Thunder meteoric superstar Russell Westbrook proposed to his former UCLA classmate and fellow b-baller Nina Earl.

The announcement was made by the pair on their social media accounts, where Earl sported a blindingly brilliant engagement ring customized by Jason Arasheben.

Russell sent this message soaring into cyberspace, as an ode to his girl and homage to Lauryn Hill.

“Nothing even matters..” 😘😍😘😍😘💎💍. @ninamari3_ forever my lady! LOVE YOU!!!!

The Oklahoma City player met Nina when they went to UCLA, where they both played basketball.

Take a look at Earl’s rock up close:

