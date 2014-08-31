Kirk Franklin on ‘Sunday Best': ‘We keep finding incredible talent’ [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4244638″]

Kirk Franklin just ended Season 7 of Sunday Best and he admits that the talent has increased!

Kirk’s name may be synonymous with gospel music, but with his hand in television, radio programming and hosting it is easy to think he is working hard to advance his own brand.

On the contrary, Franklin, 44, insists his goal is to make sure that God will be famous today and for the coming generations. Franklin’s popularity is hard to ignore with his own radio show, Kirk Franklin’s Praise, television hosting gigs on The Game Show Network’s “The American Bible Challenge” and BET’s “Sunday Best.”

We talked with him recently about this season of Sunday Best. Watch the interesting points he makes in the video above.

