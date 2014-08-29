City
Home > City

Shuttle bus crash injures 15, jams traffic into O’Hare airport


The Associated Press

Posted August 29, 2014
1 reads
Leave a comment
ohare.bus.crash.1

(Credit: CBS)

CHICAGO (AP) — A shuttle bus has struck a concrete barrier on a road at O’Hare International Airport, clogging traffic heading to one of the terminals at the start of the busy Labor Day travel period.

Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Ana Pacheco says 15 people were taken to hospitals. She did not have information on their conditions.

The accident took place around 6:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 190 about a half-mile from the entrance to Terminal 1.

The accident caused a lengthy backup on the busy roadway into the airport.

Air travelers desperate to catch flights were getting out on foot and walking to the terminal.

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Shuttle bus crash injures 15, jams traffic into O’Hare airport

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now