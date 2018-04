[anvplayer video=”4281389″]

Juicy J is at it again in the video for his new single “Low.” In it, J and friends Nicki Minaj, Lil’ Bibby, and Young Thug throw a banger in a parking lot with lots and lots of cars.

Juicy J has been teasing fans with a couple of freestyles every now and then, but “Low” is the first official single for his new album “Pure THC: The Hustle Continues” that drops sometime in September. Check out the video below!