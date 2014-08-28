Freda Payne on Her New Album ‘Come To Me Love’ [VIDEO]

Follow @Elev8Official

Freda Payne still has the joy of entertainment in her heart.

The multi-talented Payne is best known for her singing career, yet she has also performed in musicals and acted in movies over the years, and was briefly the host of her own TV talk show. BornFreda Charcilia Payne on September 19, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, Payne developed an appreciation of music at an early age (due to such sultry jazz singers as Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, and Billie Holiday).

Payne’s own musical career blossomed soon after, as she began early singing radio commercial jingles, which brought the young vocalist to the attention of several music-biz heavyweights. Berry Gordy, Jr. attempted to sign Payne to his then-burgeoning record company Motown, while Duke Ellington employed Payne as the featured singer with his renowned orchestra for two nights in Pittsburgh, resulting in Ellington offering the teenager a ten-year contract. But in both cases, Payne’s mother turned them down.

Now with her first release in over 10 years Come Back To Me Love ( on Artistry Music imprint) marks not only a return to the big band and strings-laden classics from her mid-`60s beginnings with Impulse!

It also marks a return to her hometown of Detroit. The 14-songs featuring Grammy® award-winner Bill Cunliffe’s musical arrangements—from the vibes-kissed Kenny Rankin waltz “Haven’t We Met” to the lonely evening fireplace musings of “Lately”—is a beautiful homecoming.

When she dropped by to say to chat, she had tons to share about her new album.

Ms. Payne believes following her dreams, being fit for life and empowering others have been the key ingredients that have made her an iconic and timeless beauty. Find out more of Freda secrets on how she has remained true to her craft, beautiful in statute and maintained a career with worldwide acclaim for half a decade.

