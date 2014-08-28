Ferguson Raises Questions Around Traditional, Social Media Activism

[anvplayer video=”4230813″]

The Black community is, in large part, coming together to speak out against the tragedy of Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Mo. Many on social media and elsewhere have stepped up to demand justice. There is, however, some small tension between young activists and the old guard Civil Rights Movement set with many disagreeing over goals and tactics.

In fact, video surfaced recently showing protesters in Ferguson confronting Jesse Jackson, Sr.

“Are you marching today with us, or are you just going to sit in the car?” one of the men asks Jackson in the video. “When you going to stop selling us out, Jesse?” another says. “We don’t want you here in St. Louis! When you gonna stop selling us out, Jesse?”

Rough stuff indeed.

To explore this conflict, NewsOne hit the streets to ask young people about the protest tactics used in Ferguson. They weighed in on the effectiveness of social media in protests versus traditional means. They even answered if they think young people have stepped up in demanding justice for Michael Brown and others. Watch what they had to say.