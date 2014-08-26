Idris Elba Makes Being Bad Look So Good In ‘No Good Deed’ [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

[anvplayer video=”4218585″]
Idris Elba has graced the screen in numerous films, from “Thor” to “Mandela,” but we’ve never seen him in a role quite like this! In the new thriller “No Good Deed.” Idris plays Colin, a psychotic convict who manages to escape prison and eventually break in the house of Taraji P. Henson’s character, Terri, to raise all sort of scary hell. Terri, who is also a stay-at-home mother, fights for her life when Colin steps into it.
MUST READ: Taraji P. Henson Is Absolutely Breathtaking In Vogue Italia
In the clip above, we find Terri looking through the house to see if the intruder touched her children. What happens next is truly chilling and we can’t wait to see how this adventure will unfold. Check out the exclusive clip above.
Catch “No Good Deed” in theaters on September 12!
