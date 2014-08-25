Father charged after 3-year-old shot in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have charged the father of a 3-year-old Chicago boy after he was shot in the head at a West Side home.

James Jenkins was charged Sunday with felony unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Prosecutors say the 26-year-old left a loaded .32 caliber handgun where children could reach it. A judge set bond at $500,000.

Prosecutors say Jenkins and the boy’s mother were with family members on their porch when the 3-year-old James Jenkins and his 5- and 7-year-old siblings went inside. They say a gunshot rang out and adults found the boy bleeding on the floor next to the gun.

The boy was hospitalized. Prosecutors said he was stable on Sunday.

The father is being held in Cook County Jail. Online jail records didn’t indicate an attorney.