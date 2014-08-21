Mistrust Of Law Enforcement And Cops Fear Of Black Men

It is a known fact that many individuals in the African-American community do not trust law enforcement officials and it is becoming more apparent, as a result of the recent rash of police shootings, that many police officers fear young Black men.

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel take a look at the tense relationship between law enforcement and African-American males and if there is something that can be done to rectify this situation. Listen to their entire conversation below.

