Mistrust Of Law Enforcement And Cops Fear Of Black Men


NewsOne Now

Posted August 21, 2014
It is a known fact that many individuals in the African-American community do not trust law enforcement officials and it is becoming more apparent, as a result of the recent rash of police shootings, that many police officers fear young Black men.

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel take a look at the tense relationship between law enforcement and African-American males and if there is something that can be done to rectify this situation. Listen to their entire conversation below.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

 

