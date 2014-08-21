Uncategorized
‘Hercules’ Actor Calls Ferguson Protesters ‘Animals,’ ‘Losers’ and ‘Thugs’


Terry Shropshire, National Correspondent

Posted August 21, 2014
sorbo kevin

Former Hercules star Kevin Sorbo unfurled a rabidly racist rant on Facebook, under the guise of conservatism, denouncing the Ferguson protesters actions as thuggery and for using the shooting of Michael Brown as “an excuse to be the losers these animals truly are.”

The ultra conservative actor claims the “Ferguson riots have very little to do with the shooting of the young man.”

Sorbo then trains his sights squarely on black people, saying the rioters are people who failed in life and need to cast blame for their shortcomings.

“Hopefully this is a reminder to the African Americans that their President (they) voted in has only made things worse for them, not better.”

Sorbo then proceeded to paste the contents of a recent article from the Jewish World Review entitled, “Media Clueless About the Inner City.”

Sorbo was contacted by the media to elaborate on his incendiary and broad brushing comments that condemn an entire race of people, but so far he has not answered.

 

