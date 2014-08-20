Nation
Home > Nation

[VIDEO] These Black Women & Girls Were Killed By Police


NewsOne Staff

Posted August 20, 2014
1 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4230836″]
In the wake of the Michael Brown, Eric Garner, John Crawford, Ezell Ford murders by police officers, let’s not forget about the Black women who have lost their lives in similar fashion. Clutch Magazine listed six African American women and girls who have met their end by the way of a police officer’s bullet.

For an extended review of these police related murders, visit www.ClutchMagOnline.com.

Follow NewsOne.com’s continuing coverage of the unrest in Ferguson and Michael Brown murder investigation. 

African Americans , black women , Eric Garner , Ezell Ford , Ferguson , John Crawford , Michael Brown , Mike Brown , police brutality , Police Violence

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now