Ferguson Police Release Name Of Officer Who Shot Mike Brown [VIDEO]


NewsOne Now

Posted August 15, 2014
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police chief on Friday identified the officer whose fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager as Darren Wilson. Wilson has been on administrative leave since he shot 18-year-old Michael Brown on Aug. 9.

