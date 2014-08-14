Producer Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins Owes IRS $1.2 Million; Hit with Lien

Media partner theJasmineBRAND.com exclusively reports music producer Rodney Jerkins has been slapped with a 1.2 million tax lien by the IRS and now Uncle Sam is coming after the famous producers property and assets.

Jerkins and his wife Joy Enriquez — an actress & singer — were hit with a federal tax lien on April 16th in Florida Court. The federal government is accusing the couple of failing to pay taxes for the year 2012.

The grand total Jerkins owes to the IRS in back taxes come to $1,226,820.71.