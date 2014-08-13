Ray J Reveals If He’ll Be On ‘Love And Hip Hop L.A.’ [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244623″]

With a few reality TV gigs already under his belt, “For The Love of Ray J,” and “Family Business” for example, it’s no surprise that rumors have been bubbling that the mischievous singer will be joining the cast of “Love And Hip-Hop L.A.” for the next season.

While making an appearance at Radio One’s “The Blitz” TheUrbanDaily pinned down Ray J to confirm or deny whether he was joining the show.

“I’ve got to talk to Mona first,” he says of Mona Scott-Young, creator of the series. “Once she gives me the green light I can go.”

That might be the most confirming non-confirmation ever. Get your DVRs ready.

