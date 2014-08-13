Find Out What Tika Sumpter Loved Most About Acting Alongside Chadwick Boseman In ‘Get On Up’ [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218643″]

James Brown’s biopic “Get On Up” is definitely one of the hottest movies to check out in theaters right now!

Chadwick Boseman plays “The Godfather of Soul” effortlessly , while his cast mates — Viola Davis, Jill Scott, Octavia Spencer and the gorgeous Tika Sumpter — light up the screen. In the movie, Tika plays Yvonne Fair, one of Brown’s former lovers, and she dished to us about her role and learning from her dynamic cast mates. “These are people I want to surround myself with and get better with,” she said of working with the star-studded cast.

See what she told us about being on set in the video above!

