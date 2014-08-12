Ferguson Uprising: Community Protests Cop Execution Of Michael Brown [LIVE STREAM]

Ferguson, Missouri, a community unchained, continues to protest the heinous murder of unarmed teen Michael Brown by police officers last Saturday afternoon.
With cries of “paid assassins,” “no justice, no peace, and “f*ck the police,” the crowd continues to demand justice for the family of Mike Brown.
In the days since Brown’s slaying, police officers in Ferguson have called the outraged community “f*cking animals,” and descended on their neighborhoods with tanks, dogs, rubber bullets and tear gas.
But the citizens of Ferguson are not backing down.
Watch the live stream below:
