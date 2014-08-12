Ferguson Uprising: Community Protests Cop Execution Of Michael Brown [LIVE STREAM]

Ferguson, Missouri, a community unchained, continues to protest the heinous murder of unarmed teen Michael Brown by police officers last Saturday afternoon.

With cries of “paid assassins,” “no justice, no peace, and “f*ck the police,” the crowd continues to demand justice for the family of Mike Brown.

In the days since Brown’s slaying, police officers in Ferguson have called the outraged community “f*cking animals,” and descended on their neighborhoods with tanks, dogs, rubber bullets and tear gas.

But the citizens of Ferguson are not backing down.

Watch the live stream below: