With Birthday Cake Photo, Bobbi Kristina Remembers Mom Whitney Houston

Miss Bobbi Kristina paid tribute to her late mother, Whitney Houston, on what would have been the singer’s 51st birthday on Saturday, August 9.

“#HappyBirthdaymommy ! #HappyBirthdayWhitney ! #AllAugustAllWhitney #iloveyou ! @nickdgordon @mwhitaker10 #Family,” she tweeted along with a photo of a small cake.

As we all recall, when her mother died in February of 2012, she took the death very hard. She tattooed the diva’s initials onto her wrists.

In addition to the birthday cake, it looks like Bobbi Kristina howill continue to honor her mother throughout the month.

“ GoodmorningAll ! Having a wonderful #AllAugustAllWhitney #WhitneyBirthdayWeekend ! I love you my lady #WhitneyWeekend @nickdgordon ,” she tweeted on Aug. 10.

