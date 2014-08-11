EXCLUSIVE Interview With Mike Brown’s Mother [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230879″]

“You don’t do a dog like that,” said Lesley McSpadden, mother of Mike Brown.

In an exclusive interview for NewsOne by reporter Brittany Noble, McSpadden said it wasn’t the police who notified her that her son had been killed but bystanders.

“They didn’t let me identify him or anything,” she said. “It was some girls down there that had recorded the whole thing, took pictures, and she showed my a picture on her phone. She said ‘ain’t this your son’ and I just bawled even harder…just to see my son laying there like this for no apparent reason.”

