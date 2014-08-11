Amber Rose Featured in Unreleased Kanye West Music Video (Watch)

Kanye West made a music video for his song “Robocop” from “808s & Heartbreaks,” but the video featuring Amber Rose didn’t see the light of day.

Rose and West were a couple at the time the video was made in 2010. Rose allegedly cheated on him and the couple broke up.

Therefore, the “visually-compelling” video was never released after the couple split. And Necole Bitchie got the scoop.

The video surfaced after four years and two weddings. It featured Rose in a robotic form.

A man claiming to be Rose’s former publicist released a statement about why the anticipated music video never saw the light of day.

“The ‘Robocop’ video never got released because of Amber’s infidelity. It was put on hold and never released after Kanye caught Amber cheating. Kanye to this day thanked me for my honesty.”

But she claimed she wasn’t the one who cheated. The break up was due to West cheating. She said he was cheating with Kim Kardashian at the time.

“[Kanye and Kim] were both cheating on me and Reggie with each other,” Rose said. “She was sending pictures, and I was like, ‘Kim, just stop. Don’t be that person. I thought at least she’d be woman enough to respond to me. She never responded.”

She added, “it’s very important that us women stick together and we don’t f**k each other over like that.”

West seemed bitter at the time of the break up. Hence, he decided not to release the music video. He wanted to avoid making Rose a bigger star.

Watch the music video below:

